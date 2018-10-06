After Karachi vendor, Larkana student becomes instant millionaire

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has traced another trade account of a student from Larkana with millions of rupees, a week after the investigative agency found Rs2bn in food vendor’s bank account, sources informed Geo News.



A renowned construction company opened the trade account in the name of the student. Transactions worth as much as Rs1.5 billion were recorded in the account from 2013 to 14. The account still has Rs30 million.

The FIA has started investigation in the case and the Joint Investigation Team, investigating the money laundering case through fictitious bank accounts, has summoned the student.

The youngster has expressed his lack of knowledge of the presence of the account in his name.

Meanwhile, the FIA in a raid arrested five people in connection with ice-cream vendor Qadir's case.

The FIA had frozen his account on Sunday which had Rs2.25 billion.



Sources have informed that all the five arrestees are involved in money laundering.