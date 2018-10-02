Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 02 2018
By
Web Desk

FIA finds Rs173 million in bank account of unemployed youth from Jhang

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 02, 2018

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday traced another bank account containing millions of rupees that are unaccounted for.

The FIA found that the account in a private bank in Karachi which contained Rs173 million belonged to an unemployed youth, Asad Ali, from Jhang. The investigation agency then traced down Ali and he has been brought to Karachi for questioning.

Ali's account was traced by the FIA during its ongoing probe into fake bank accounts used for money laundering.

However, Ali's brother has denied that his brother has any involvement with the bank account in Karachi. "He completed his education on a scholarship," the brother further said.

On Sunday, the FIA froze the account of an ice-cream vendor in Karachi, who was found to have Rs2.25 billion in his bank account.

FIA freezes account of billionaire ice-cream vendor in Karachi

FIA began investigation against the transfer of the huge amount in ice-cream seller’s account

Abdul Qadir, the resident of Orangi Town's Sector 8L, maintained to have no knowledge of the account and the funds in it. The vendor said that he came to know about the funds through a summon letter from the FIA, adding that a few years back he opened a bank account to buy a house in Karachi's Sarjani Town.

FIA has began investigations against the transfer in Qadir's bank account.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM