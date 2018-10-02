FIA finds Rs173 million in bank account of unemployed youth from Jhang

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday traced another bank account containing millions of rupees that are unaccounted for.



The FIA found that the account in a private bank in Karachi which contained Rs173 million belonged to an unemployed youth, Asad Ali, from Jhang. The investigation agency then traced down Ali and he has been brought to Karachi for questioning.

Ali's account was traced by the FIA during its ongoing probe into fake bank accounts used for money laundering.



However, Ali's brother has denied that his brother has any involvement with the bank account in Karachi. "He completed his education on a scholarship," the brother further said.

On Sunday, the FIA froze the account of an ice-cream vendor in Karachi, who was found to have Rs2.25 billion in his bank account.

Abdul Qadir, the resident of Orangi Town's Sector 8L, maintained to have no knowledge of the account and the funds in it. The vendor said that he came to know about the funds through a summon letter from the FIA, adding that a few years back he opened a bank account to buy a house in Karachi's Sarjani Town.

FIA has began investigations against the transfer in Qadir's bank account.