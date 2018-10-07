Child abuse suspect in Peshawar confesses to crime

Child abuse accused Farman. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: A man who was arrested over child abuse charges has confessed to committing the crime.

According to sources in the police department, Gulberg police had arrested Farman October 3 for reportedly sexually harassing a minor.

The FIR registered in the case states that Farman would take girls around seven to 13 years old in quiet streets and sexually harass them.

He would also threaten to kill the girls after doing inappropriate actions with them.

During investigation, the accused confessed to committing the crime.

Following Farman’s confession, Peshawar police constituted a three-member committee under the supervision of SP Cantonment.

The number of child abuse cases is rising not only in Peshawar, but in other parts of the country as well.

Considering the alarming situation, the Sindh education department has recently announced to include a subject on harassment in order to spread awareness among children and to educate them on protecting themselves.