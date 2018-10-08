People accusing Zardari 'end up embarrassing themselves', Ghani reacts to Khan's speech

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reacted to Prime Minister Imran Khan's press conference from earlier today, with its leader Saeed Ghani saying people who level allegations against party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari "always end up embarrassing themselves".



Ghani, while terming Khan's speech as "an address about containers", said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was limited to drama only.

"Instead of taking a loan from the IMF [International Monetary Fund], Imran [Khan] Niazi should act on the words he has said before," he said.



The PPP member also commented on how earlier, the PTI leader used to burn utility bills but now he only made people bitter. Khan's "tsunami is sucking the blood out of people", he stressed.

When he addressed his supporters prior to becoming the premier, he used to say he would bring back Rs8.5 trillion when he would assume power, Ghani said, asking: "When will this money return?"