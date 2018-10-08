Relations with China an integral part of Pakistan’s foreign policy: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that relations with China are an integral part of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The premier is currently chairing a high-level meeting which is being attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid.

According to sources, the premier is being briefed on key projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), during the meeting.

Preparations for PM Imran’s visit to China are also being discussed, the sources added.

Addressing the meeting, the premier said that Pakistan and China’s relations are “strong and everlasting”.

“Relations with China are an integral part of Pakistan’s foreign policy and we will work towards further strengthening ties with Beijing,” he was further quoted as saying.

PM Imran is scheduled to visit China this month. Chinese PM Li Keqiang had extended an invite to Prime Minister Imran Khan for an official visit to the country.