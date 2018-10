PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali. Photo: File

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former minister of state for power Abid Sher Ali’s mother passed away Monday night.

She died of a cardiac arrest, according to family sources.

Zehra Begum was the wife of former mayor of Faisalabad and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Sher Ali.

Sher Ali’s mother was also the first cousin of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.