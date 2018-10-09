ECP suspends govt's decision to remove Tahir Khan as Punjab police chief

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday suspended the federal government's decision to replace Punjab police chief Tahir Khan with Amjad Javed Saleemi.



Earlier today, the Establishment Division had issued a notification to appoint Amjad Saleemi as the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP). The announcement came after one month and two days of Khan's appointment as the province's police chief.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza has summoned details pertaining to Khan's removal from the position from the Election Commission Secretariat within two-day time.

The ECP has also written to the secretary establishment to halt the transfer.

According to election commission officials, the police chief replacement would be considered a violation of the ECP rules due to the upcoming by-polls.

'Tahir Khan removed for not obeying govt orders'

Speaking on the matter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tahir Khan was removed as Punjab's police chief for not obeying orders of the government.

The federal minister further said Khan had exhibited carelessness towards institutional matters.

"We have given a clear message to the bureaucracy that we want work done," Chaudhry said. "In the present government's tenure, only those who perform will continue to serve on their positions."

Khan did not fulfil his responsibilities, the information minister further said.

Saleemi's career

Saleemi joined the civil services on November 1, 1986.

He belongs to the 14th Common division and his domicile is Faisalabad.

He was previously a grade 22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, serving as IG National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

He is due to retire on January 31, 2020.