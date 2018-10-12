Can't connect right now! retry
Cheeky fan rushes Virat Kohli to get Test embrace

This is the second time in this series that a pitch invader has disrupted play. Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: An overenthusiastic fan breached security at Hyderabad cricket ground on Friday to take a selfie with Virat Kohli, but was stopped before he was able to plant a kiss on the Indian captain's cheek.

Kohli was at mid-wicket in the opening session of the first day of India's second Test against the West Indies when the young fan ran on the field and embraced the Indian star.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped. The umpires called for a drinks break as Kohli was visibly upset.

A fan takes a selfie with Indian captain Virat Kohli after invading the pitch on the first day of the second Test between India and the West Indies in Hyderabad. Photo: AFP
 

It was the second incident in the series after Kohli was surrounded by selfie-taking fans in the middle of the first Test in Rajkot last week.

Kohli, 29, is often the subject of adulation with one fan touching his feet before taking a selfie during an Indian Premier League game this year.

