Establishing peace necessary for international trade: FM Qureshi

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said establishing peace is imperative to ensure sustained international trade.



The foreign minister was addressing a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe.

Qureshi further said the SCO could benefit from Pakistan's experience in combatting terrorism.

"Pakistan has played an important role to combat terrorism and extremism," FM Qureshi said during his speech. He further added that regional conflicts and terrorism are major challenges that should be addressed.

Further, the foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the SCO charter. "Pakistan fully supports the [SCO] charter. We believe in bilateral cooperation to achieve common goals," Qureshi remarked.

Qureshi is attending the 17th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government Meeting being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.