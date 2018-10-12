Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Establishing peace necessary for international trade: FM Qureshi

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Oct 12, 2018

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said establishing peace is imperative to ensure sustained international trade.  

The foreign minister was addressing a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe. 

Qureshi further said the SCO could benefit from Pakistan's experience in combatting terrorism.  

Pakistan desires to intensify bilateral cooperation with Tajikitsan: Qureshi

The foreign minister meets Tajik PM Qohir Rasulzoda on the sidelines of the 17th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government Meeting being held in Dushanbe

"Pakistan has played an important role to combat terrorism and extremism," FM Qureshi said during his speech. He further added that regional conflicts and terrorism are major challenges that should be addressed. 

Further, the foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the SCO charter. "Pakistan fully supports the [SCO] charter. We believe in bilateral cooperation to achieve common goals," Qureshi remarked. 

Qureshi is attending the 17th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government Meeting being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

 Updated 3 hours ago
By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

Updated 3 hours ago
Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

 Updated 6 hours ago
Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Updated 6 hours ago
By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM