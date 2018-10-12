Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 12 2018
By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Probe against state interior minister for renovating house on govt money

By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Friday Oct 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an investigation after reports emerged State Minister for Interior Sheheryar Afridi used government money to renovate and redecorate his new residence, sources told Geo News.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to probe into the allegations.

Afridi was accused of replacing floor tiles, curtains, furniture and carpets after he moved into a house in the ministers’ colony. He also purchased an LCD.

Afridi was accused of replacing floor tiles, curtains, furniture and carpets after he moved into a house in the ministers’ colony-Geo News

The purchases allegedly cost millions of rupees and were ordered to be paid by Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The official directed junior employees to carry out the payments out of government funds.

Sources added that the prime minister took notice after media reports emerged about the matter. Additional Director General FIA Basharat Shehzad is carrying out the investigation.

Meanwhile, Afridi in his statement after media reports said that only Rs400,000 were spent on the renovation.

PM Imran intends to take order strict action against the minister if the accusation turns out to be true, sources added.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

 Updated 3 hours ago
By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

Updated 3 hours ago
Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM