CJP takes notice of Punjab university ex-VC’s court appearance in handcuffs

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on Saturday over court appearance of Punjab University former vice-chancellor Mujahid Kamran and other professors in handcuffs.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Kamran on Thursday for alleged irregularities during his tenure.

The top judge took notice, after photos of the former Punjab University vice-chancellor in handcuffs went viral, while the case will be heard today at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

CJP has summoned NAB Lahore director general and the deputy inspector general (DIG) operations to appear before the court today.



Further, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has also directed DG NAB Lahore to launch an inquiry into the case.

“Why was a teacher brought to the court in handcuffs? Strict action will be taken against those responsible for this,” DG NAB said.

Moreover, DG NAB said, “Disciplinary action should be taken against those responsible in the next three days. No shortcomings will be tolerated.”

The former Punjab VC had appeared before NAB Lahore office to record his statement on October 11, where he was taken into custody by the bureau officials.

Kamran is accused of carrying out gross irregularities during his tenure at the university. He is alleged to have approved a number of hirings across the university in violation of the laws.

Besides, he is accused of being responsible for the illegal appointment of his wife Shazia Qureshi as the principal of Punjab University Law College, for awarding scholarships to students through favouritism, as well as awarding contracts to his “preferred” contractors.

Kamran along with six other accused were handed to NAB on a 10-day physical remand by the court on October 12.