By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

By-elections on 35 National and provincial assembly seats will be held on October 14.

Here's your complete guide on how to cast your ballot:

Know your constituency

It cannot be stressed enough that the voters must be fully aware of the constituency and the polling station where they have been registered.

If you still have doubts about it then text your Computerised National Identity Card number (CNIC) number — without hyphens — to 8300.

Carry your CNIC with you

You will only be allowed to vote if you are carrying your original CNIC, even if it is expired.

The polling staff will not accept any other form of identification.

Show CNIC to camp officer outside polling station

Show your CNIC to the camp officer outside the polling station and you will obtain a chit.

This will help you from wasting time inside the polling station

Crossing name off voters' list

Once you are inside the polling station, the presiding officer will see your CNIC and cross your name off the voters' list.

Thumb impression

The officer will then take your thumb impression on a counterfoil of the ballot paper, after which your thumb will be marked with indelible ink.

Camp officer signs ballot papers

Once your thumb has been marked, you will be provided with ballot papers of national and provincial assemblies.

The assistant presiding officer will stamp the paper for the national (green) and provincial assembly (white) constituencies and sign it.

Make sure this process happens in front of you.

Voting for candidate

In the next step, you will be sent inside a polling booth where you can stamp the ballot paper on the candidate of choice.

The few things you need to be mindful of is that your hands are clean, there is no window near the booth or banner of any political party.

Drop ballot paper in ballot box

After stamping the ballot paper, fold your paper and drop them in the boxes, which will be placed in the middle of the polling station.

The green ballot paper will go in the box with the green lid, and white in the box with the white lid.

Contact polling agent for any queries

However, if you have any queries then you must contact any Army officer or polling agent to address your concerns.

Things to keep in mind:

Moreover, the voters must keep in mind the following things to ensure that the voting process is smooth.

Be an early bird

It is better to reach your polling station earlier in the morning so that you can cast your vote without any hassle.

Remember that polling will be held from 8am to 5pm.

Once the polling time ends, only those inside polling stations will still be able to cast their votes.

Stay hydrated

The voting process will involve a lot of waiting so better to keep a water bottle on you.

Respect the priority list

According to ECP, pregnant women, people with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender persons will be given priority while votes are being cast.

So please adhere to it and wait for your turn patiently.

Cellphones, cameras barred inside polling stations

You won't be allowed to carry your mobile phones and cameras inside the polling stations, so please be wary of that.

Mark your ballot paper clearly

Please make sure you mark clearly and firmly on the symbol of the candidate you support.

Invalid ballot papers

If, by mistake, there is a stamp mark on two candidates’ electoral symbols on your ballot box, you must not freak out.

According to the election body, the ballot paper will still be counted as long as the prominent portion of the stamp is in a particular candidate's box.

Even if there are multiple stamps on the symbol of a particular candidate, still your ballot will remain valid.

However, you must make sure of the following things in order for your vote to be counted:

Your ballot paper is not missing official code mark or assistant presiding officer’s signature.



Your ballot paper has the ECP watermark.



Your ballot paper has the official nine-matrix seal.



Your ballot paper has no additional paper attached to it.





