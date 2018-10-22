Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 22 2018
NAB challenges IHC decision suspending sentences of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar in SC

Monday Oct 22, 2018

On Sept 19, the IHC had suspended sentences of the three in the Avenfield corruption reference/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau challenged on Monday  the earlier decision of the Islamabad High Court suspending sentences given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar in Supreme Court.

On Sept 19, the IHC had suspended sentences of the three in the Avenfield corruption reference and ordered their release.

In the petition, the probe body stated that the high court did not correctly examine the evidence in the case.

The NAB petitioned that the apex court should declare the IHC’s Sept 19 decision as null and void.

IHC suspends Avenfield sentences, orders release of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar

Bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million each submitted for former premier, his daughter and son-in-law

Last month, Justice Minallah read the judgment and suspended the sentences handed to the three by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6. Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

Ordering their release, the two-judge bench directed the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million each.

