Oil tanker flips over on G.T. Road near Mian Channu as driver falls asleep at wheel

Geo.tv/via Geo News

MIAN CHANNU: An oil tanker overturned here Monday night near the city, at the Grand Trunk (G.T.) Road's eastern bypass, with thousands of litres of fuel lost.

According to authorities, including Motorway Police and rescue personnel, the incident took place due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel. He died in the accident, they added.



Further, the cleaner of the oil tanker was wounded and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Motorway Police said they have cordoned off the area for rescue work and halted traffic on the thoroughfare. The tanker, according to the authorities, was carrying almost 10,000 and 30,000 litres of petrol and diesel, respectively.