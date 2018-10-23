Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
Sana Mir tops ICC ODI bowling rankings

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

Veteran Pakistan Women’s cricketer Sana Mir has risen to the top of ICC ODI bowling rankings, adding yet another accolade to her list of achievements representing the country.

The 32-year-old former captain clinched the number one spot after bowling performances of 3/26, 1/37 and 3/53 against Australia in the recent ICC Women’s Championship series in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pakistan were however defeated 3-0 by Australia, who are at the top of the Championship table. Owing to their losses Pakistan are now down at No. 6, just above South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Mir’s bowling lifted her three spots in the rankings, as she surpassed Marizanne Kapp of South Africa, Australia’s Megan Schutt, and the out-of-action Jess Jonassen of Australia, who slipped from No. 1 to No. 4.

To view the complete rankings, click here

