Thursday Nov 22 2018
Russian military delegation briefed on Pak Army's campaign against terrorism

Thursday Nov 22, 2018

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Russian armed forces called on Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood at Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Thursday.

The six-member delegation was headed by Vice Admiral Osipov lgor Vladimirovich, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The delegation was briefed on Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, and the situation and fencing along the Pak-Afghan border. The delegation also visited Khyber District, the ISPR statement read.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, Vice Admiral Osipov lgor Vladimirovich laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in order to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the statement added. 

