HOUSTON: Former federal minister Jam Mashooq passed away on Tuesday in Houston.

Hailing from the Sanghar District of Sindh, Maqsood was the son of former Sindh Chief Minister Jam Sadiq Ali who rose to prominence following a crackdown against Pakistan Peoples Party in the early 90s.

Mashooq also served as an adviser to former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif.