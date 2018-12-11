Pak crash out of World Cup after emphatic 5-0 defeat by Belgium

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan crashed out of the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, after losing 5-0 to Belgium in an all-important cross-over match.

The match was played between the two teams to secure a place in the quarter-final of the tournament.



The lone point that the men in green earned in their group D match was against Malaysia, where they were held to a 1-1 draw. They lost their other two games, 1-0 to Germany and 5-1 to the Netherlands.

Earlier, before this match, Pakistan and Belgium have played against each other twice in the World Cup, with Pakistan winning both the times, 2-0 in 1973 and 3-2 in 2002.

