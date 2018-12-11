Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Pak crash out of World Cup after emphatic 5-0 defeat by Belgium

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan crashed out of the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, after losing 5-0 to Belgium in an all-important cross-over match.

The match was played between the two teams to secure a place in the quarter-final of the tournament.

The lone point that the men in green earned in their group D match was against Malaysia, where they were held to a 1-1 draw. They lost their other two games, 1-0 to Germany and 5-1 to the Netherlands.

Earlier, before this match, Pakistan and Belgium have played against each other twice in the World Cup, with Pakistan winning both the times, 2-0 in 1973 and 3-2 in 2002.

Sarfraz Ahmed calls on squad to play 'without fear' in South Africa

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former Pakistan cricketer Sharmeen Khan passes away

Updated 8 hours ago
India blow as Ashwin, Sharma ruled out of second Test

 Updated 9 hours ago
ICC boss 'confident' of corruption-free World Cup

 Updated 9 hours ago
India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Kohli engineered Kumble's exit, leaked email suggests

 Updated 11 hours ago
