Nawaz, Zardari have contested their last election, claims Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have contested their last election and the only suspense left for them is whether they will live out the rest of their lives in jail.



Speaking to the press, Chaudhry in reference to Monday's federal cabinet meeting, said that unlike in the previous tenures, the ministers in the present government are being asked about their performance.

“Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision no one is above accountability,” he said. “The sale of government vehicles were a message to the cabinet members that they too will be held accountable.”

The information minister claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used national exchequer for his personal luxuries.

“Every single brick of Raiwand was built on government resources, Nawaz claims that his family is multi-millionaire since ages then what was the need for using taxpayers' money for his health checkup in London?” he questioned.

Chaudhry said that there are two main reasons for taxing mobile phones being imported into the country.

“Overseas Pakistanis are to pay duty for bringing over one phone. The tax will only be imposed on additional mobile phone sets. Tax on phones worth less than $60 is almost negligible. As much as 38% duty is to be paid on expensive phones,” he said.

“We are importing mobile phones worth $2 billion.”

Chaudhry said that the finance team has a vision of making a self-sufficient Pakistan, adding that the government has to take extraordinary measures in these challenging times.