pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz, Zardari have contested their last election, claims Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have contested their last election and the only suspense left for them is whether they will live out the rest of their lives in jail.

Speaking to the press, Chaudhry in reference to Monday's federal cabinet meeting, said that unlike in the previous tenures, the ministers in the present government are being asked about their performance.

“Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision no one is above accountability,” he said. “The sale of government vehicles were a message to the cabinet members that they too will be held accountable.”

The information minister claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used national exchequer for his personal luxuries.

“Every single brick of Raiwand was built on government resources, Nawaz claims that his family is multi-millionaire since ages then what was the need for using taxpayers' money for his health checkup in London?” he questioned.

Chaudhry said that there are two main reasons for taxing mobile phones being imported into the country.

“Overseas Pakistanis are to pay duty for bringing over one phone. The tax will only be imposed on additional mobile phone sets. Tax on phones worth less than $60 is almost negligible. As much as 38% duty is to be paid on expensive phones,” he said.

“We are importing mobile phones worth $2 billion.”

Chaudhry said that the finance team has a vision of making a self-sufficient Pakistan, adding that the government has to take extraordinary measures in these challenging times. 

More From Pakistan:

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

 Updated 4 hours ago
Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

 Updated 4 hours ago
Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

 Updated 5 hours ago
