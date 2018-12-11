Sindh Rangers seize huge cache of arms, arrest two MQM-South Africa activists

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Tuesday seized a huge cache of arms from Azizabad area of the metropolis on the information of two arrested members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- South Africa network, informed a paramilitary's spokesperson.



The Rangers have called the recovery as the “biggest arms and ammo cache ever unearthed in Karachi”

The party activists, Mustaqeem and Muqim, were arrested in a raid earlier at the North Karachi Sector-10 area.

The weapon recovered includes 195 rifle grenade, 98 40mm grenades, 90 Awan bomb, 11 RPG seven rockets, 170 detonators, 2 MP-5 rifles, and other weapons.

The spokesperson said that the suspects managed to flee during raid at Nine Zero in 2015. Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Saeed inspected recovered weapons.

The suspects were handed over to the police department for the initiation of legal action.

The Rangers said that the suspect Mustaqim flew to India in 1992 along with Javaid Langra.

The suspect got involved in terrorism in 1993 after his return from India, adding that both the suspects were assigned to assassinate a number of political leaders of the city.