pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sindh Rangers seize huge cache of arms, arrest two MQM-South Africa activists

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Tuesday seized a huge cache of arms from Azizabad area of the metropolis on the information of two arrested members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- South Africa network, informed a paramilitary's spokesperson.

The Rangers have called the recovery as the “biggest arms and ammo cache ever unearthed in Karachi”

The party activists, Mustaqeem and Muqim, were arrested in a raid earlier at the North Karachi Sector-10 area. 

The weapon recovered includes 195 rifle grenade, 98 40mm grenades, 90 Awan bomb, 11 RPG seven rockets, 170 detonators, 2 MP-5 rifles, and other weapons.

The spokesperson said that the suspects managed to flee during raid at Nine Zero in 2015. Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Saeed inspected recovered weapons. 

The suspects were handed over to the police department for the initiation of legal action.

The Rangers said that the suspect Mustaqim flew to India in 1992 along with Javaid Langra. 

The suspect got involved in terrorism in 1993 after his return from India, adding that both the suspects were assigned to assassinate a number of political leaders of the city. 

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

 Updated 4 hours ago
Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

 Updated 4 hours ago
