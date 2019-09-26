Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 26 2019
Misbah defends conduct as cricket committee member following Arthur allegations

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

Misbahul Haq chooses not to respond to Mickey Arthur's allegations in kind. — Photo: File

Head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq on Thursday refused to be drawn on pointed questions regarding his predecessor Mickey Arthur’s allegation that the cricket committee — of which Misbah was a part — had betrayed him.

Arthur, in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, said that his only disappointment from his stint as the Pakistan coach was that the some members of the committee, whom he had trusted, “said one thing and ultimately did another”.

While Arthur had still talked highly of Misbah and did not explicitly held him or Wasim Akram responsible for his ouster, it was evident that in whose direction his comment were directed.

Misbah, as he often did during his playing career, and as he frequently does these days to teammate-turned-adversary Mohammad Yousuf’s criticism, chose not to respond in kind.

As per Daily Jang, he did however, defended the conduct of the cricket committee. “Mickey Arthur has his own take but we, as the members of the cricket committee, gave our honest opinion,” he said at a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday.

“Wasim Akram and I shared our opinion,” he said regarding the decision to recommend to the board that an extension to Arthur should not be granted.

“I have had a good relationship with Mickey Arthur at a personal level, and we had some good time together. He and former chief selector Inzamamul Haq, too, did good work,” he added.

