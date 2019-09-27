PM Imran urges UNSC, world to take action on Kashmir situation

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged United Nations and other international fora to take serious action against the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India in occupied Kashmir to avoid any human tragedy.



Addressing the Asia Society in New York, PM Imran said over eight million Kashmiris have been detained by Indian occupying forces in the valley for the past last 53 days.

He said curfew should be lifted as soon as possible.

Commenting on the possibility of a dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir, PM Imran said his government had tried several times to negotiate with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government but dialogue process with India cannot be resumed unless curfew is lifted from the valley.

He added the future of the Kashmir should be decided according to aspiration of Kashmiris and as promised by UNSC through its resolutions.

The prime minister further said during his visit to US, he informed world leaders about atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He added he feared bloodshed in the valley after the lifting of curfew in the valley.

Responding to a question, the prime minister expressed disappointment that the UN did not take any action against India despite undeniable evidence.

“Two nuclear powers are face to face on the Kashmir dispute and further tension should be stopped,” he asserted.

Speaking about Pakistan, the prime minister said due to prudent government policies, the economy of the country had stabilised and steps were also being taken to expand the tax net in the country.

“Pakistan has now become investment-friendly country with huge investment opportunities in different sectors,” PM Imran said. “Pakistan is also a beautiful country with respect to tourism and the government is working to promote this potential.”

He continued, “Poverty alleviation and employment opportunities issues are on the top priority of the government and it has taken short-term, mid-term and long-term steps under Ehsaas Programme.”

The prime minister said climate change is also a big challenge for the country.

On the subject of being a mediator being between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said Pakistan is ready to play the role of a mediator in a dialogue between the two countries.

“Pakistan is also playing a pivotal role in Afghan-led peace process to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan has been hosting more than four million Afghan refugees since several decades,” he noted.

He added Pakistan has presented unprecedented sacrifices in war-on-terror and Pakistan Army has carried out a number of successful operations against militancy in the country with the help of masses.

He said India is trying to include Pakistan on FATF’s blacklist but its efforts would be foiled.