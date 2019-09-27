SAR to PKR, Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan - 27 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs41.54 and selling rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was 41.78 in the open market.

Below are the rates of the last seven days for the Saudi Riyal in the open market compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

26 September, 2019

SAR to PKR

41.54 41.77

25 September, 2019

SAR to PKR

41.54

41.77 24 September, 2019

SAR to PKR

41.54

41.78

23 September, 2019

SAR to PKR

41.43 41.77 20 September, 2019

SAR to PKR

41.57

41.80

19 September, 2019

SAR to PKR

41.59 41.82 18 September, 2019

SAR to PKR

41.59

41.83





