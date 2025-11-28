Educational consultancy honoured for excellence in student guidance across Asia-Pacific region

The logo of Eye on Ivy. — X@EyeOnIvy1

Eye on Ivy, a leading educational consultancy based in Pakistan, has been recognised in the APAC Business Awards 2025, joining a select group of businesses celebrated for their innovation and impact across the Asia–Pacific region.

The annual awards programme, hosted by APAC Insider, highlights organisations demonstrating exceptional performance in their respective industries.

“We are honoured to be recognised in this year’s APAC Business Awards,” said Shanza Khan, founder of Eye on Ivy. “This achievement reflects the hard work of our entire team.”

Khan, who holds a Master of Arts in Public Policy from Harvard University, founded Eye on Ivy on principles of research, systems and management. A Dean’s Fellowship recipient and Harvard graduate who completed her undergraduate degree at Emory University summa cum laude at age 19, Khan brings over two decades of experience working with major development organisations, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and UNICEF.

Since its establishment, Eye on Ivy has built a track record of achievement in the educational consulting space. The company previously received the Career Guidance Startup of the Year award at the 2019 International School Awards in Dubai, recognising its exceptional performance in helping students identify their potential and career paths.

The consultancy has partnerships with numerous organisations to provide internship opportunities for students, including Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, the Walled City of Lahore Authority and several international development organisations. Eye on Ivy also became the first organisation to establish a chapter of the Quill and Scroll International High School Journalism Society in South Asia and has introduced multiple international academic competitions to Pakistani students for the first time.