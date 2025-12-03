 
Ex-cricketer Ahmad Shahzad urges students to serve society

Former Pakistan cricketer holds interactive session with students at University of Buner

December 03, 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad at University of Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Facebook/iAhmadShahzad
Former Pakistan cricketer and CEO of the Ahmad Shahzad Foundation, Ahmad Shahzad, held an interactive and motivational session with students at the University of Buner, where he shared his personal journey rooted in humanitarian work.

In a statement, Shahzad said he was pleased to engage with “the brilliant students of the University of Buner,” adding that he had shared with them the experiences that shaped his commitment to humanity.

He urged the younger generation to dedicate themselves to meaningful service and societal contribution.

"I encouraged them to commit fully to serving and contributing to society," he noted, emphasising the responsibility young people carry in driving positive change.

Shahzad concluded by calling on students to embody the change they wish to see, saying, "Let’s be the positive change we want to see."

