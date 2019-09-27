5 questions to test Pakistani fans' knowledge of Sri Lankan cricket team

Friday Sep 27, 2019
The proverbial heavens have now closed in Karachi but the outfield is heavily waterlogged, which means the ground staff at the National Stadium will need time to make the pitch playable for the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
In the absence of a revised timetable, instead of twiddling our thumbs, we thought we'd rather have you jog your brains with a quick quiz regarding our opponents Sri Lanka.
Here are five questions to test your knowledge about the guests who are visiting these shores for a 50-over series for the first time since 2009.
a- Kumar Sangakkara
b- Sanath Jayasuriya
c- Aravinda de Silva
a- Mahela Jayawardene
b- Sanath Jayasuriya
c- Arjuna Ranatunga
a- Muttiah Muralitharan
b- Chaminda Vaas
c- Ajantha Mendis
a- Aravinda de Silva
b- Muttiah Muralitharan
c- Sanath Jayasuriya
a- Aqib Javed
b- Aamer Sohail
c- Saleem Malik
1- Sanath Jayasuriya (28 centuries)
2- Arjuna Ranatunga (193 matches)
3- Ajantha Mendis (21.86)
4- Sanath Jayasuriya
5- Aamer Sohail