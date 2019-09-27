South Africa legend Lance Klusener bags Afghanistan coaching job

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as their national team's new head coach, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 48-year-old will be given a contract that will run till the end of 2020 but could be extended if the team's results are up to the mark.

Afghanistan were coached by former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons until he departed following the 2019 World Cup.

Since then, Englishman Andy Moles had been serving as the team's coach on interim basis.

The Afghan board had invited applications for a full-time coach, and it claims that more than 50 candidates had applied.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket," Klusener is quoted as saying.



"Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."