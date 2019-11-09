Can't connect right now! retry
Islam introduced concept of first welfare state in human history: PM Imran

By
APP

Saturday Nov 09, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that State of Madina established by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was a guiding principle for the people of all ages as it had not merely focused the betterment of Muslims but the whole humanity.

In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi being celebrated on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the prime minister said Islam had introduced the concept of first welfare state in the human history which was executed by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and his companions.

He said the high principles being followed by today’s modern welfare states had already been practiced by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) by establishing State of Medina in the age of darkness and the deteriorating society.

Moreover, the companions of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) further enriched this concept through ensuring justice and equality in their respective tenures which was the golden chapter of the world history.

Congratulating the people and the Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the prime minister said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was the embodiment of high morals who had started preaching Islam after getting recognition as truthful and honest.

He said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had never told lie nor breached the trust. He had not only accepted the norms of other religions but also committed to adhere to those at the time when one could not imagine so.

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), through his good governance, had established such a welfare state that had guaranteed equal rights to everyone besides giving religious freedom to all the citizens.

These were the golden principles of the State of Madina which did not exist in any state of that era, he added.

