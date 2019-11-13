Govt playing dangerous game with Nawaz Sharif’s health: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The government is playing a dangerous game with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health, said the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday.



The party in a tweet, quoted Marriyum saying that the conditional departure set by the government for the former premier was unconstitutional.

The party spokesperson said that an emergency meeting of the PML-N supremo’s doctors has been called to consult on the recent situation. She added that so far Nawaz has been given steroids twice.

Marriyum said, "Giving high doses of steroids to the former premier constantly may put his health in danger." She said that the government has no idea about the dangers faced by the PML-N leader.

The former information minister also stated that due to the delays of the government the air ambulance's arrival has also been delayed. She said the air ambulance was to arrive today on the instructions of the doctors.

The party spokesperson stated that the legal requirements regarding the former premier’s health have already been filled. She added that in view of his health the government should not become an impediment in treatment of the former premier.