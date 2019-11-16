Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 16 2019
By
Web Desk

Privilege motion submitted against Khawaja Asif in National Assembly

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 16, 2019

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry submitted a privilege motion against PML-N's leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday submitted a privilege motion against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Chaudhry filed the motion against Asif for his “misrepresentation of truth on the floor of the House, which was tantamount to a breach of the privilege of the entire House.”

“Khawaja Muhammad Asif quoted the representatives of the federal government and those of the Government of Punjab, as saying ‘let Nawaz Sharif die’, which is a vivid misrepresentation of truth and of the decision of the Honourable Islamabad High Court regarding the interim bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.”

The motion further pointed out, that the detailed judgement by IHC “outrightly negates the statement of Khawaja Asif which he made on the floor of the House and that it is clear breach of the privilege of the entire House.”

The federal minister requested that statement made by the PML-N leader should be taken up for discussion and may be sent to the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedures for further action.

More From Pakistan:

JUI-F continues to blocks major thoroughfares across country

JUI-F continues to blocks major thoroughfares across country

 Updated 3 hours ago
Tax revenue growth in FY19 turns negative first time in half century

Tax revenue growth in FY19 turns negative first time in half century

 Updated 4 hours ago
Three new polio cases emerge in KP, bringing year's total to 64

Three new polio cases emerge in KP, bringing year's total to 64

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shehbaz submits draft undertaking in court, assures Nawaz’s return to Pakistan

Shehbaz submits draft undertaking in court, assures Nawaz’s return to Pakistan

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Dutch queen to arrive in Pakistan for three-day visit on Nov 25

Dutch queen to arrive in Pakistan for three-day visit on Nov 25

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM annoyed at media team for failing to convey govt's performance to people: sources

PM annoyed at media team for failing to convey govt's performance to people: sources

 Updated 13 hours ago
Dacoit shoots himself dead by accident during robbery attempt in Karachi

Dacoit shoots himself dead by accident during robbery attempt in Karachi

 Updated 12 hours ago
Man arrested for revenge porn says bail request justified as woman made videos herself

Man arrested for revenge porn says bail request justified as woman made videos herself

 Updated 14 hours ago
PM Imran for privatisation of identified institutions within time frame

PM Imran for privatisation of identified institutions within time frame

 Updated 6 hours ago
PM Imran says Sharifs doing politics over Nawaz's health is unfortunate

PM Imran says Sharifs doing politics over Nawaz's health is unfortunate

 Updated 15 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif appeals nation to pray for ailing Nawaz’s health

Shehbaz Sharif appeals nation to pray for ailing Nawaz’s health

 Updated 16 hours ago
Faisalabad man strangles sister to death with bare hands over 'honour'

Faisalabad man strangles sister to death with bare hands over 'honour'

 Updated 13 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM