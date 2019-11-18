Can't connect right now! retry
Kanye West calls himself the 'greatest artist God ever created'

Monday Nov 18, 2019

Kanye West calls himself the 'greatest artist God ever created'. Photo: GQ

American rapper Kanye West has been making headlines for the past few weeks over startling statements and he has left the public stunned once again.

The 42-year-old Jesus is King rapper spoke about his spiritual journey at a Church in Houston, Texas on Sunday where he said that there he is the greatest artist ever created by God.

Speaking about his faith, the singer said: “I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” he said.

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he added.

“Every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’” he went on.

“Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him,” he said. 

