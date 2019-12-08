Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Web Desk

PM Imran to receive Bahrain’s highest civilian award

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Imran Khan Instagram 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive Bahrain’s highest civil award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in a special ceremony during an upcoming visit to the Gulf state, Arab News reported.

The news was confirmed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari to the publication

PM Imran would also meet his counterpart Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during the visit. He will also participate in Bahrain’s national day celebrations.

A senior official of the Bahrain government, during his visit to Islamabad in August, had extended an invitation to PM Imran on behalf of the prime minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The prime minister will undertake a three-country tour from December 15, with Bahrain as his first stop. Later he will travel to Geneva to attend a conference on refugees. Malaysia will be his last stop of the three-country tour.

This will be the first one-on-one meeting of the prime minister with Bahrain's king. PM Imran in a telephonic discussion with the king soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status had apprised him about the situation in the valley.

In August, the Indian prime minister was also conferred the same award by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

RELATED TOPICS

More From Pakistan:

Won't let unjust govt keep on ruling, says Fazl

Won't let unjust govt keep on ruling, says Fazl

 Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi University issues open merit list of Morning (Bachelors/Masters) Program 2020

Karachi University issues open merit list of Morning (Bachelors/Masters) Program 2020

 Updated 3 hours ago
Without Imran Khan, PTI is nothing, says Tareen

Without Imran Khan, PTI is nothing, says Tareen

 Updated 4 hours ago
Guests throw hands over taking pictures of women in Peshawar wedding

Guests throw hands over taking pictures of women in Peshawar wedding

 Updated 4 hours ago
Video: Angry Karachiite threatens police officer for lifting his car

Video: Angry Karachiite threatens police officer for lifting his car

 Updated 4 hours ago
Inquiry team says Dua Mangi's kidnappers, police had a shootout three days ago: sources

Inquiry team says Dua Mangi's kidnappers, police had a shootout three days ago: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM Imran says Pakistan is a firm believer of regional cooperation

PM Imran says Pakistan is a firm believer of regional cooperation

 Updated 9 hours ago
Firdous Ashiq Awan hits out at PML-N leadership over London huddle

Firdous Ashiq Awan hits out at PML-N leadership over London huddle

 Updated 9 hours ago
PML-N leaders say PTI deliberately created COAS extension issue

PML-N leaders say PTI deliberately created COAS extension issue

Updated 8 hours ago
Tania Aidrus seeks ideas for PM Imran’s Digital Pakistan initiative

Tania Aidrus seeks ideas for PM Imran’s Digital Pakistan initiative

 Updated 11 hours ago
Rupee makes gains against dollar

Rupee makes gains against dollar

Updated 12 hours ago
Lahore: One dead, four wounded in blast

Lahore: One dead, four wounded in blast

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM