PM Imran to receive Bahrain’s highest civilian award

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Imran Khan Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive Bahrain’s highest civil award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in a special ceremony during an upcoming visit to the Gulf state, Arab News reported.

The news was confirmed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari to the publication

PM Imran would also meet his counterpart Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during the visit. He will also participate in Bahrain’s national day celebrations.

A senior official of the Bahrain government, during his visit to Islamabad in August, had extended an invitation to PM Imran on behalf of the prime minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The prime minister will undertake a three-country tour from December 15, with Bahrain as his first stop. Later he will travel to Geneva to attend a conference on refugees. Malaysia will be his last stop of the three-country tour.

This will be the first one-on-one meeting of the prime minister with Bahrain's king. PM Imran in a telephonic discussion with the king soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status had apprised him about the situation in the valley.

In August, the Indian prime minister was also conferred the same award by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.