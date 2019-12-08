Can't connect right now! retry
PCB invites Miandad, Warnapura as special guests for Pak-Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Test

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited legendary batsman Javed Miandad and Sri Lanka’s Bandula Warnapura as special guests for the historic Rawalpindi Test, which will be played from 11-15 December — the cricket board announced in a press release on Sunday.

Warnapura and Miandad were opposite captains in the first-ever Test between the two countries at Karachi’s National Stadium in March 1982. Pakistan had won that Test by 204 runs.

The two cricketers will take part in the captains’ photo shoot with the series trophy on December 10, while special presentations will be made during lunch interval on day one of the Test.

“I am most grateful to the two distinguished cricketers for accepting our invitation to attend the historic occasion despite their busy schedules. This means a lot to Pakistan and its cricket followers across the globe," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.

“December 11 will be a very special day in Pakistan cricket history and it is appropriate that it is celebrated with Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad on our side. They are icons of cricket, whose services to the game are unmatched.

“The PCB respects and values all its international cricketers and this is a small token of our love, appreciation and respect for them. The PCB will continue to acknowledge and hold similar events for others cricketer as we are now road to hosting regular international cricket at home,” the board added in the press release.

