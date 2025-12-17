Pakistan U19 pacer Subhan determined to bag 'best bowler' award in Asia Cup

Pakistan U19 team pacer Abdul Subhan speaks to Geo News. — Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan's fast bowler Abdul Subhan, who has been making waves across the cricketing world with his performance in the ongoing Under 19 Asia Cup 2025, is determined to lead his team to victory and claim the prestigious title of Best Bowler in the tournament.

"No matter who the opponent is, the goal is to win the tournament and claim the title of Best Bowler of the Tournament," Subhan said, emphasising his commitment not only to help Pakistan win but also to stand out as the best bowler against the UAE.

So far in the U19 Asia Cup, Subhan has taken seven wickets across two matches, including four wickets against the UAE and three crucial wickets against India.

Last year, during the U19 Asia Cup held in Dubai, Subhan had an outstanding performance, taking 15 wickets and establishing himself as a key player.

"For a fast bowler, the ideal pitch is one that offers both pace and bounce, and maintaining line and length is crucial to taking wickets," Subhan explained.

He also mentioned that Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath is his role model, and he follows McGrath’s style of bowling in his own practice. "I try to bowl according to the team's requirements," Subhan added.

Subhan's remarks come as the national side, on Tuesday, sealed their spot in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-finals after defeating the United Arab Emirates by 70 runs in a must-win clash at the ICC Academy.

Chasing a tricky 242-run target, the home side were bowled out for a meagre 171 in 37.5 overs despite Ayaan Misbah's brisk half-century up the order.

Subhan, in the said match, led the bowling and dismissed four batters for just 31 runs in his 7.5 overs.

With Pakistan's qualification, all four semi-finalists of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 have been confirmed as India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had already advanced into the knockout stage.