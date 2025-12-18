Farhan Yousaf to lead Pakistan at U19 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe tri-series

Pakistan U19 players celebrate during an Asia Cup 2025 match. — X@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced Pakistan's squad for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 as well as the upcoming tri-series in Zimbabwe.

Confirming the 15-member squad, the PCB said that Farhan Yousaf will lead the team.

The tri-series featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, will be played from December 25 to January 6. It will serve as preparation for the ICC U19 World Cup, which will take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6. Both tournaments will be contested in the 50-over format.

Pakistan U19 are currently competing in the ACC U19 Asia Cup in Dubai and will face Bangladesh in the semi-final on Friday, 19 December.

The final of the eight-team tournament is scheduled for December 21 (Sunday) in Dubai.

The only change to the 15-member squad from the Asia Cup is the inclusion of right-arm fast bowler Umar Zaib, who replaces left-arm spinner Mohammad Huzaifa for the tri-series and the ICC U19 World Cup.

Pakistan U19 will play a minimum of four matches in the tri-series, with the top two teams qualifying for the final on January 6.

15-member squad

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Umar Zaib.

Non-travelling reserves: Abdul Qadir, Farhanullah, Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar and Mohammad Huzaifa

Tri-series fixtures

December 25 — Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Harare Sports Club

December 27 — Afghanistan v Pakistan, Harare Sports Club

December 29 — Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Prince Edward

December 31 — Zimbabwe v Afghanistan, Sunrise Sports Club

January 2 — Pakistan v Afghanistan, Sunrise Sports Club

January 4 — Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Old Hararians Sports Club

January 6 — Final, Old Hararians Sports Club

World Cup 2026 schedule

January 16 — Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 19 — Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 22 — Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

January 24 to February 1 — Super 6 matches

February 3 — First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

February 4 — Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare

February 6 — Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare