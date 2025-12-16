Most expensive overseas player in IPL history revealed

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green celebrate with Mumbai Indian players after taking a wicket on April 16, 2023. — BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction witnessed history, with Kolkata Night Riders dominating the proceedings and making a headline signing by buying Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a historic prize.

Green's name, in the first set of players in the auction in Abu Dhabi, triggered a bidding war with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders finally signing him for the 2026 edition.

The big money for Green surpassed the previous overseas record of INR247.5 million paid by Kolkata in the 2024 auction for Mitchell Starc.

But due to conversion fluctuations between rupees and US dollars — with India’s rupee falling to a record low of over 90 to the greenback this month — Starc’s value at the time was higher in dollars.

Green on Tuesday was bought for the equivalent of $2.77 million, compared to $2.98 million splashed out for Starc.

Green himself has a capped salary of INR180 million ($1.98 million) due to a new "maximum fee" rule, with the remainder going to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He becomes the third most expensive player in the IPL, after India’s Rishabh Pant (INR270 million) and Shreyas Iyer (INR267.5 million).

Green, 26, has scored 707 runs in 29 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He missed the 2025 edition due to a back injury but is currently playing in the Ashes against England.

The auction witnessed a few surprises, including when Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone went unsold. Their names could reappear later, if the franchises demand.

The business value of the IPL was estimated at $18.5 billion, according to US investment bank Houlihan Lokey.