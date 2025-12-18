PKF summons meeting after Pakistani player represents India in kabaddi tournament

Pakistan Kabbadi player Ubaidullah Rajput. — Reporter

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has called an emergency General Council meeting for December 27 and ordered an investigation after a local player was seen playing for the Indian team at a tournament in Bahrain, wearing its shirt and waving the Indian flag.

The player identified in the matter is Ubaidullah Rajput, who was among the 16 participants and is a Pakistan national team player.

PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar said Chairman Chaudhry Shafay Hussain had convened the meeting to take up the matter.

Sarwar said 16 Pakistani players participated in the Bahrain event, but stressed it was not Pakistan’s national team, no permission was sought for it, and no NOC was issued to the players.

The 16 included the national team and national-level players.

He said it was a self-styled team in which Pakistan’s name was used, adding that neither government permission was obtained to take part in the event nor was the federation informed.

Calling the incident “unacceptable”, Sarwar said a national player playing for India and waving its flag would be investigated and the “strictest action” would be taken.

He added that action would also be taken against self-styled promoters and that no one would be allowed to hold illegal events or, under any circumstances, defame Pakistan’s name.

Sarwar said players from several countries can play together in clubs, but described playing for a foreign team and waving its flag as regrettable.

The tournament was the 3rd GCC Kabaddi Cup, held on December 16 in Salmabad, Bahrain, at the Gulf Air Club, with participating teams Bahrain, Kuwait, Dubai and Oman.