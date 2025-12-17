How much will the winner of FIFA World Cup 2026 get?

General view of the World Cup trophy. — Reuters

The winners of the 2026 World Cup will receive $50 million in prize money as part of a record financial contribution for the tournament from FIFA, world football's governing body announced on Wednesday.

The total World Cup prize fund of $655 million represents an increase of almost 50% from the $440 million distributed to teams taking part in the last tournament in Qatar in 2022.

However, next year's World Cup — to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 — will be the first to feature 48 teams, a 50% increase from the 32 teams last time.

The Argentine Football Association received $42 million in prize money after Lionel Messi inspired them to glory three years ago, when they won on penalties in the final against France.

France received $30 million for their run to the final. This time, the beaten finalists will pocket $33 million, with the third-place finishers collecting $29 million and the other defeated semi-finalists getting $27 million.

Teams eliminated in the group phase will receive $9 million, while all 48 participating nations will get an additional $1.5 million to cover "preparation costs."