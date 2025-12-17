 
Geo News

How much will the winner of FIFA World Cup 2026 get?

Next year's World Cup will feature 48 teams, a 50% increase from 32 teams last time

By
AFP
|

December 17, 2025

General view of the World Cup trophy. — Reuters
General view of the World Cup trophy. — Reuters

The winners of the 2026 World Cup will receive $50 million in prize money as part of a record financial contribution for the tournament from FIFA, world football's governing body announced on Wednesday.

The total World Cup prize fund of $655 million represents an increase of almost 50% from the $440 million distributed to teams taking part in the last tournament in Qatar in 2022.

However, next year's World Cup — to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 — will be the first to feature 48 teams, a 50% increase from the 32 teams last time.

The Argentine Football Association received $42 million in prize money after Lionel Messi inspired them to glory three years ago, when they won on penalties in the final against France.

France received $30 million for their run to the final. This time, the beaten finalists will pocket $33 million, with the third-place finishers collecting $29 million and the other defeated semi-finalists getting $27 million.

Teams eliminated in the group phase will receive $9 million, while all 48 participating nations will get an additional $1.5 million to cover "preparation costs."

More From Sports

Most expensive overseas player in IPL history revealed
Most expensive overseas player in IPL history revealed
Pakistan qualify for U19 Asia Cup semi-finals after win over UAE
Pakistan qualify for U19 Asia Cup semi-finals after win over UAE
PSL 11 to be played under 'new format'
PSL 11 to be played under 'new format'
PCB likely to 'withdraw consultancy role offer' made to Shan Masood
PCB likely to 'withdraw consultancy role offer' made to Shan Masood
Lionel Messi concludes controversy-hit India tour
Lionel Messi concludes controversy-hit India tour
Fans react as Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen falter on BBL debuts
Fans react as Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen falter on BBL debuts