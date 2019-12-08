Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Rasool Dawar

Guests throw hands over taking pictures of women in Peshawar wedding

By
Rasool Dawar

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

PESHAWAR: Guests on Sunday threw hands in a wedding here at Dalazak Road allegedly over taking pictures of women at the event, eventually leaving without having dinner.

In a spat that ended up turning into a battleground, the wedding-goers and the hosts tackled each other, kicking, punching, and attacking each other when the photographer started taking pictures.

Reportedly, the guests did not want the photographer to take pictures of the women at the event. As the row escalated, police officers arrived to mediate and pull apart the enraged people.

Later, the guests decided to leave without having dinner at the wedding.

