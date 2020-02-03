Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 03 2020
Ansir Shahzad

Rickshaw driver hired for school pick-and-drop allegedly rapes six-year-old

Ansir Shahzad

Monday Feb 03, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A rickshaw driver hired to provide pick-and-drop services to a schoolgirl allegedly raped her on the way home in the city's Tatle Ali area, police confirmed on Monday, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

According to police, the alleged child molester confessed to raping the six-year-old.

On the other hand, a man selling baby chicks on a cycle attempted to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl after breaking into her home in Santpura, police said. He, too, was arrested. 

Neighbours caught the man red-handed and handed him over to authorities when the teen cried for help, police said. 

Both cases are being investigated separately, police confirmed.

