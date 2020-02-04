Can't connect right now! retry
Maria Sharapova doesn't regret missing Super Bowl to watch Taylor Swift documentary

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

Russian Tennis star Maria Sharapova on Monday used her Instagram stories to praise "Miss Americana", a Netflix documentary which charts Taylor Swift's rise to fame.

Sharing a picture of the singer from the film, Sharapova said she "may have missed the Super Bowl but watched the Taylor Swift documentary and really enjoyed it".

Swift last month kicked off the Sundance Film Festival with the premiere of her documentary.

The film, directed by Lana Wilson, traces the career of the 30-year-old singer from her beginnings in country music to international stardom.

