Friday Mar 20 2020
PCB charges Umar Akmal for alleged violation of its Anti-Corruption Code

Friday Mar 20, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) charged Umar Akmal with alleged two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the board's Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents, a statement issued by the PCB on Friday read.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

"Umar Akmal was issued the Notice of Charge on Tuesday, March 17 and has 14 days (March 31, 2020) to respond in writing to the charge," the statement said.

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.

It did not give any details of the two incidents that have landed Akmal in the worst kind of trouble he has been in during his long, troubled career.

Akmal, a member of Quetta Gladiators, was suspended by the PCB on February 20 – hours before the Pakistan Super League began.

