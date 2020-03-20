Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 20 2020
Web Desk

Mine blast leaves seven dead, three injured in Quetta

Web Desk

Friday Mar 20, 2020

QUETTA: Seven mine workers were killed and three injured after a blast occurred in the city's Diagri area, rescue personnel said on Friday.    

The rescue personnel said that the blast took place due to a 'methane' gas leak, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital.

At least 20,000 labourers are employed in 2,500 mines across Balochistan, according to government sources. Fatalities in the coal-mining sector in the country are commonplace, highlighting the need for better labour protection.

