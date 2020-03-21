Prince Philip’s ‘wants no fuss’ in heartbreaking final royal request. Photo:Macleans

Prince Philip has recently made a shocking request for his final rites and royal fans are left in shock at his ‘no fuss’ final desires.

According to sources, the Queen’s husband has not only made his desires known to his closest family members, he has also taken it upon himself to make sure his own funeral arrangements are to his preferences.

Prince Philip recently made it out of murky waters during the festive season last year, and despite him enjoying his free time in his Sandringham estate at Norfolk, the latest COVID-19 pandemic has left royal watchers wound up in fear over his health.

According to a report by The Mirror, Prince Philip has “expressed a preference for something a little more simple.”

Zahra Mulroy, a reporter explained the Prince’s desires, stating, “He may be entitled to a full-blown state funeral, but the Duke has expressed a preference for something a little more simple – and he’s been closely involved with the arrangements, which are being coordinated by the Lord Chamberlain’s Office at Buckingham Palace.”

She went on to add, “Rather than lying in state at Westminster Abbey, it’s thought that the Duke’s body will lie at St James’ Palace instead, where Princess Diana lay for several days before her funeral in 1997.” As a result of that “the public would not be allowed to view the body.”

“As for the funeral itself, it’s believed the guest list will be comparatively paired back with only family, friends and heads of state from Commonwealth countries attending a service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, in the style of a military funeral.”

Regardless of personal preferences, the Prince made it amply clear that he does not wish for his funeral to cause a ‘fuss’, by lying in state at Westminster Hall or a full state funeral.

Reports claim that he would prefer to be buried on the grounds of Fromore Gardens, on Windsor Castle grounds. If the his death predates that of the ruling monarch, the Queen will have to remain in mourning for a total of eight days. The total mourning period would be for about 30, during this time the Queen will not be able to return to her official duties.