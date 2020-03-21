Coronavirus updates, March 21: Latest news on the coronavirus outbreak from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's tally rises to 534 after Sindh and Balochistan report new cases; Pakistan suspends international flight operations for 2 weeks

KARACHI / LAHORE / ISLAMABAD / PESHAWAR / QUETTA: The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan rose to 534 on Saturday after Sindh and Balochistan reported more cases.

The province-wide break up of cases as of 4:00pm, March 21, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 534

• Sindh: 267

• Punjab: 96

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 23

• Balochistan: 103

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 10

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 30

• AJK: 01

Deaths: 03

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 02

• Sindh: 01

Globally, 185 countries have been affected, more than 11,000 people have died and more than 270,00 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan and around the world.

3:57pm - Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan suspends international flight operations for 2 weeks

The government of Pakistan will close its airspace for two weeks amid the global virus breakout, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yousaf announced on Saturday.

The decision will come into effect from Saturday night, 8pm, he said.

3:45pm- Islamabad, Pakistan — No of confirmed cases in Pakistan 534, Zafar Mirza

State Minister for Health Zafar Mirza on Saturday said the number of confirmed cases in the country were 534.

“Right now there are 534 cases in the country. There are 104 cases in Punjab, 267 in Sindh and 27 cases in KP,” Mirza said.

He added there were 103 cases in Balochistan, 30 cases in Giligit Baltistanand one reported cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

3:30pm - Frankfurt, Germany — Virus cases rise by 2,705 to 16,662

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 2,705 within a day to reach 16,662, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.

It said a total of 47 people had died after testing positive, an increase of 16 from a tally of 31 published on Friday.

3:25pm - Worldwide coronavirus death toll top 11,000

The global death toll from novel coronavirus jumped past 11,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 274,800 people have been infected by the virus across the world and 11,389 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began.

3:15pm - Tehran, Iran — Death toll rises to 1,566; total infections exceeds 20,000

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Saturday by more than 100 to 1,556, and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said.

Iran, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside of China, reported the number of people diagnosed with the disease stood at 20,610.

2:50pm- Govt of Balochistan establishes Rs1billion emergency virus fund

The government of Balochistan on Saturday announced it had established a Rs1billion emergency virus fund.

“We are thankful to the Punjab government for announcing to give us Rs1billion,” provincial information minister Zahoor Buledi said.

“We are also thinking of turning hotels into quarantine centres,” he added.

Buledi added that this was not the time to do politics and everyone needed to work together. “We have to work together to combat the virus. We are working with the other provincial governments to combat the spread of the virus,” he added.

2:30pm- Islamabad, Pakistan — US Embassy says two employees being quarantined in its premises

A US Embassy spokesperson on Saturday said an employee was currently being quarantined at the embassy premises.

“We are aware of reports of a COVID-19 case related to an Embassy Islamabad employee. Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to share additional information,” a US Embassy spokesperson said.

“We are aware of reports that a separate Embassy employee arrived at Islamabad airport on March 21 showing signs of illness. That employee is currently being evaluated,” the spokesperson said, adding they were coordinating with Pakistani authorities and implementing all appropriate measures to help control the spread of COVID-19.

2:00pm - Quetta, Balochistan — 12 more cases reported, provincial tally rises to 104

Balochistan on Saturday reported 12 more cases, taking the provincial tally to 104, the provincial chief secretary confirmed.

This takes the number of confirmed cases in Pakistan to 531.

1:45pm- PIA suspends international flights till March 28

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced it was suspending all international flight operations from March 22 to March 28.

“All international flights from 8pm tonight (March 21) will be suspended for a week,” a PIA spokesperson said.

1:20pm - Cambridge cancels exams in Pakistan

Cambridge Assessment International Education has cancelled all O and A-Level exams in Pakistan, a notification on Saturday said.

“Our priority is the safety of the students,” the statement said, adding that schools had the option to have their students take part in the October-November batch.

1:15pm - Quetta, Balochistan —CM Balochistan says facilities in Taftan being improved

1:01pm - PIA says taking safety very seriously

12:56pm - Army chief directs forces to expedite assistance of civilian administration

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the armed forces to speed up their assistance to the civilian administration.

"Protecting oneself from the coronavirus is actually the foundation of our collective response to the disease," Gen Bajwa has been quoted as saying.

"Every individual action we take is important. We need to be responsible citizens on an individual level so that the state is successful in overcoming this challenge.

"It is the duty of every Pakistan to follow the directives of the government and the health departments," Gen Bajwa has urged.

12:50pm - Quetta, Pakistan - 9 educational institutions to be turned into quarantine facilities

The provincial health department has identified 9 educational institutions in the city that are to be turned into quarantine facilities.

Five additional institutions will be turned into isolation centers, the health department has notified.

These facilities are to be used to house pilgrims coming in from Taftan.

Details are:

1. Benazir School in Hazara Town to be turned into 50-bed quarantine.

2. Polytechnic Girls College in Sariab to be turned into 30-bed and Boys' College to be turned into 35-bed quarantine.

3. Tameer-e-nau College, Degree College to be turned into 35- and 25-bed quarantine facilities.

4. Girls College Marriabad to be turned into 40-bed isolation centre.

5. Tameer-e-Nau College on the Western Bypass to be turned in 35-bed, Girls College Cantt to be turned into 25-bed isolation center.

12:47pm - Islamabad, Pakistan - Authorities scramble to track down international arrivals

The authorities have issued proformas to track down passengers who arrived to Pakistan in the last two weeks and proceeded to their homes.

The Ministry of Health has issued a proforma track down passengers who arrived at different airports in the country from abroad.

12:40pm - Lahore, Pakistan - CM Punjab announces additional measures to combat coronavirus

The Punjab government is taking the following measures to expand its anti-coronavirus operation:

1. Releasing Rs8bn in additional funds.

2. Creating a 900-bed hospital at Expo Centre Lahore.

3. Working on an incentives package for doctors.

4. Working on a social safety net.

5. Shortlisted 8 hotels for an 880-bed quarantine.

6. Created quarantines at the district headquarters level in Gujrat, Faisalabad, Taxila and other districs.

7. Readied 3 hospitals for quarantine facilities.

8. Will provide a food package to all those quarantined, as well as their families.

9. Initiated a work-from home policy.

12:15pm - Jack Ma to donate emergency medical equipment to Pakistan

Co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma has announced he will be donating medical equipment to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and other Asian countries to fight the pandemic.



12:07pm - Nur-Sultan/Tashkent/Ashgabat, Kazakhstan/Uzbekistan/Turkmenistan — Central Asia tightens restrictions

Authorities in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have announced fresh restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In Kazakhstan, where 52 cases have been confirmed, authorities said on Saturday they were closing all parks in Almaty, the country's biggest city, which was this week was put on lockdown along with capital city Nur-Sultan.

A vendor wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waits for customers at a local food market, also known as bazaar, in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters

In Uzbekistan, with 33 confirmed cases, the government said late on Friday it was shutting down all entertainment venues and tea houses and banning large-scale wedding parties and other family ceremonies.

In Turkmenistan, which has so far reported no coronavirus cases, locals travelling to and from the capital, Ashgabat, said that officials at checkpoints installed around the city informed them that non-essential travel was banned.

12:00pm – Virus testing temporarily halted at Aga Khan

Testing for coronavirus has been temporarily halted at Aga Khan, the hospital administration said on Saturday.

“No coronavirus tests will be done from 9am till 9pm due to lack of space,” the hospital added.

How to contain the coronavirus epidemic in Pakistan

Here’s what Pakistani-American economist Dr Atif Mian suggests Pakistan needs to do to contain the coronavirus epidemic in Pakistan.

11:30am - Peshawar, Khyber Pakhthunkhwa — KP Health Department to remain open: notification

The KP Health Department will remain open due to the coronavirus outbreak, a notification from the department said.

All employees to be on duty Match 21, 22 and 23, the notification added.

11:00am - Islamabad, Pakistan — US diplomat tests positive for virus symptoms at airport

A US diplomat tested positive for coronavirus symptoms at the Islamabad airport on Saturday, official documents by the health department revealed.

According to the documents, the diplomat had arrived in Islamabad from Doha.

Sources said the diplomat, instead of being shifted to a hospital, had been moved to an isolation ward at the American Embassy.

10:45am - Karachi, Pakistan — Sindh reports 15 more cases, provincial tally rises to 267

Sindh on Saturday reported 15 new cases taking the provincial tally to 267.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the new cases were reported in pilgrims from Taftan in Sukkur.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan now stands at 519.

10:15am- Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan

Pakistan on Saturday opened its border with Afghanistan to allow crossing over of trucks carrying foodstuff and other goods under Afghan Transit Trade, Customs officials said.

In the first phase, 50 trucks with fresh fruits and vegetables entered Afghanistan after clearance from the Customs officials.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had directed authorities to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border ”to support Afghan brothers and sisters” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan,” the prime minister had said in a tweet.

10:00am Washington, US — ‘Tokyo Olympics to go ahead as planned’

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said it would be "premature" to postpone the Tokyo Games but admitted the body was "considering different scenarios" as the coronavirus pandemic advances.

The IOC will act on advice from its taskforce and the World Health Organization, Bach told the New York Times.

But he remained optimistic about holding the Tokyo Olympics on schedule from July 24 to August 9 and said there was no question of cancelling the Games altogether.

"Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organisations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games," Bach said.

"For us, (postponement) would not be responsible now and it would be premature to start speculation or make a decision at a time when we do not have any recommendation from the task force," he added.

9:45am - Bangkok, Thailand — 89 new cases reported in highest daily jump

Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.

9:30am - Karachi, Pakistan — Screening for domestic passengers begins at Karachi airport

Coronavirus screening for domestic passengers has begun, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority said on Saturday.

The CAA official said that all the passengers will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms at the departure lounge.

9:15am - NY/Illinois, US — New York, Chicago enter lockdown

New York and Illinois on Friday followed California in telling tens of millions of people to stay at home in the most sweeping measures the United States has taken so far to try to contain the coronavirus crisis.

The moves, which impact more than 70 million people or about a fifth of the US population, close all but essential businesses and require people to stay inside except for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other “essential businesses.”

A homeless camp is pictured in the downtown area of Los Angeles after California's governor Gavin Newsom issued an unprecedented statewide "stay at home order". Photo: Reuters

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he planned to give similar orders shutting down all but essential businesses within the next 24 hours.

The four states where governors have banned or will soon ban non-essential businesses and ask residents to stay home account for about 30% of the US economy, the world’s biggest.

9:00am Karachi, Pakistan — Karachiites ignore CM Sindh’s appeal to stay indoors

Karachiites were seen in full swing on the streets of metropolis on Saturday despite an appeal by the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to stay indoors and practice self-isolation.

"People should go into complete isolation for three days," Shah had said during the 23rd meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus on Friday evenng. "It is important for people to remain inside their homes for themselves and other’s safety."

Sindh has reported the highest number of cases, 252 in the country.

Read more here.

8:45am – Beijing, China's —Imported coronavirus cases jump as students, expats flock home

China reported a record rise in imported coronavirus cases on Friday as expatriates returned home from the United States and Europe, sparking fears of a second wave of infections just as the country recovers from the initial outbreak.

All 41 of the new confirmed cases in China were imported from abroad, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday, bringing the total number of such cases to 269.

Beijing and Shanghai were the main entry points for the returnees, many of whom are students who were studying abroad, according to official reports. They have come back after many education campuses in the United States and Europe shut down to stem rapidly rising infection rates there.

Also returning in a flight to safety were China-based expats, as businesses begin to reopen.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 81,008 at the end of Friday, the health authority said. The death toll was 3,255, up by seven, a much slower rate than at the height of the crisis.

8:30am - Washington, US —Member of VP Mike Pence's office tests positive

A member of US Vice President Mike Pence's office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on Friday.

Miller said Pence's office was notified on Friday evening about the positive test. The statement did not name the individual. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," she said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pence is leading the White House task force formed to combat the outbreak.

Read more here.

05:50pm/March20 — Islamabad, Pakistan — Fight will be won by the people through self-discipline, not by the govt: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran in a briefing to the media has underscored that people will need to exercise self-discipline if the fight against COVID-19 has to be won by Pakistan.

"The fight will be won by the people, not the government. The delegation we met in China praised their people, who showed great self-discipline," said the premier.

He has reiterated the need for all Pakistanis to avoid socialising and self-isolate at home.

04:55pm/March20 — Karachi, Pakistan — 10 doctors suspected to have virus moved into isolation

At least 10 doctors at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Karachi have been moved to isolation over the suspicion that they are infected with the novel coronavirus, which has so far affected 238 people in Sindh and 467 all over Pakistan — including three dead.

The medical facility's administration said the doctors in isolation have been referred to the screening department, following which they would likely undergo further tests.

The doctors have been advised to self-isolate at their homes.

09:05pm/March 20 — Karachi, Pakistan — Inside view of Karachi Expo Centre quarantine facility

Adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, Senator Murtaza Wahab has shared images of the newly established quarantine centre at Karachi's Expo Centre.

The facility can accommodate 1,100 patients "as of now" and has been set up by the Army.

Wahab has urged all citizens to exercise caution and stay indoors so the "use of this facility doesn't come into play".

