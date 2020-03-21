Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 21 2020
Prince Harry set to become a godfather once again

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

A close friend requested Harry to become his newborn daughter Clover’s godfather

Prince Harry will be renewing his godfather status once against after one of his friends invited him to take up the role for his newly-born child.

The Duke of Sussex may be miles and miles away from the United Kingdom after having wrapped up his final royal duties, but there is one hefty and significant task left for him to do, even if it’s done all the way from Vancouver Island in Canada.

As per The Times, Charlie van Straubenzee, a close friend of the former royal family member, and his wife Daisy after welcoming a new addition in their family late February, requested Harry to become their newborn daughter Clover’s godfather.

While a visit to the new parents was on the cards before he flew back to Canada, it still remains unclear whether the Duke was able to make the meeting possible or not.

This being said, a christening anytime soon may also seem to be unlikely given the present circumstances of the world as authorities issue warnings against public gatherings in the wake of coronavirus.

Much like Charlie, Harry too had extended the honour to his close friend of becoming his and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s godfather and now it’s time for him to also return the good gesture. 

