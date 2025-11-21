Bangladesh quake kills nine, injures hundreds

Residents stand in an alley after vacating their house next to a fallen scaffolding following an earthquake in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 21, 2025. — Reuters

Govt taking "all necessary measures", says Muhammad Yunus.

Quake leaves 14 buildings damaged, fire broke out at power station.

Tremors also felt in Kolkata, over 325 km away from the epicentre.



DHAKA: A powerful earthquake struck outside Bangladesh’s crowded capital Dhaka on Friday, killing at least nine people and injuring more than 300, authorities said.

The 5.5-magnitude quake struck at 10:38 am (0438 GMT) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33 kilometres (16 miles) from Dhaka, according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremor sparked fear and chaos, with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off.

AFP reporters in Dhaka saw people weeping in the streets while others looked shocked.

The interim government’s press office said at least nine people were killed and more than 300 people were injured.

At least 14 buildings were damaged, and fire broke out at a power station but was later brought under control.

A doctor attends an injured man at a hospital following an earthquake in Dhaka on November 21, 2025.— AFP

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed in a statement his "deep shock and sorrow over the news of casualties in various districts".

He added that the government was taking "all necessary measures".

Nine people were taken to hospitals in Dhaka with serious injuries, according to the government’s health department.

A witness told AFP that masonry from an eight-storey building in Dhaka had fallen onto a busy road below.

"Many people had gathered at the butcher's" when the rubble fell, said Sakib Hossain, 50, who rushed out after hearing a loud bang.

"I saw vans carrying injured people," he added.

Mohammad Sharif, who was in a queue to buy meat, said the debris fell from above on people standing ahead of him.

"A child suffered a serious injury to his neck and died immediately," he told AFP.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

"The situation is being closely monitored, and all relevant departments have been directed to immediately go to the field to assess any possible damages," Yunus said.

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was selected to lead the country after a mass uprising toppled the government last year. Elections are slated for February 2026.

The tremors on Friday were felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325 kilometres (about 200 miles) away from the epicentre.

AFP reporters there saw people fleeing offices and homes after the sudden jolt.

"I felt tremors and my bed moved [...] I rushed out of my room," said Sumit Dutta, 66.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in India.