 
Geo News

Bangladesh quake kills nine, injures hundreds

Interim leader expresses deep sorrow over casualties in various districts

By
AFP
|

November 21, 2025

Residents stand in an alley after vacating their house next to a fallen scaffolding following an earthquake in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 21, 2025. — Reuters
Residents stand in an alley after vacating their house next to a fallen scaffolding following an earthquake in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 21, 2025. — Reuters
  • Govt taking "all necessary measures", says Muhammad Yunus.
  • Quake leaves 14 buildings damaged, fire broke out at power station.
  • Tremors also felt in Kolkata, over 325 km away from the epicentre.

DHAKA: A powerful earthquake struck outside Bangladesh’s crowded capital Dhaka on Friday, killing at least nine people and injuring more than 300, authorities said.

The 5.5-magnitude quake struck at 10:38 am (0438 GMT) near the city of Narsingdi, about 33 kilometres (16 miles) from Dhaka, according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremor sparked fear and chaos, with many in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people at home on their day off.

AFP reporters in Dhaka saw people weeping in the streets while others looked shocked.

The interim government’s press office said at least nine people were killed and more than 300 people were injured.

At least 14 buildings were damaged, and fire broke out at a power station but was later brought under control.

A doctor attends an injured man at a hospital following an earthquake in Dhaka on November 21, 2025.— AFP
A doctor attends an injured man at a hospital following an earthquake in Dhaka on November 21, 2025.— AFP

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed in a statement his "deep shock and sorrow over the news of casualties in various districts".

He added that the government was taking "all necessary measures".

Nine people were taken to hospitals in Dhaka with serious injuries, according to the government’s health department.

A witness told AFP that masonry from an eight-storey building in Dhaka had fallen onto a busy road below.

"Many people had gathered at the butcher's" when the rubble fell, said Sakib Hossain, 50, who rushed out after hearing a loud bang.

"I saw vans carrying injured people," he added.

Mohammad Sharif, who was in a queue to buy meat, said the debris fell from above on people standing ahead of him.

"A child suffered a serious injury to his neck and died immediately," he told AFP.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

"The situation is being closely monitored, and all relevant departments have been directed to immediately go to the field to assess any possible damages," Yunus said.

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner was selected to lead the country after a mass uprising toppled the government last year. Elections are slated for February 2026.

The tremors on Friday were felt as far as the Indian city of Kolkata, more than 325 kilometres (about 200 miles) away from the epicentre.

AFP reporters there saw people fleeing offices and homes after the sudden jolt.

"I felt tremors and my bed moved [...] I rushed out of my room," said Sumit Dutta, 66.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage in India.

More From World

India's Tejas fighter jet: specs and key details
India's Tejas fighter jet: specs and key details
India's homegrown Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai airshow, killing pilot video
India's homegrown Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai airshow, killing pilot
CAIR files lawsuit against Texas governor over ‘terrorist' designation, Sharia court allegations
CAIR files lawsuit against Texas governor over ‘terrorist' designation, Sharia court allegations
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30
Zelenskiy receives US plan to end war in Ukraine, will speak with Trump
Zelenskiy receives US plan to end war in Ukraine, will speak with Trump
Fire disrupts COP30 climate talks as UN chief urges deal
Fire disrupts COP30 climate talks as UN chief urges deal
Trump calls Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders 'traitors'
Trump calls Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders 'traitors'
Lord Aamer Sarfraz appointed Honorary Colonel in British Army
Lord Aamer Sarfraz appointed Honorary Colonel in British Army
Abu Dhabi airport launches free SIM, internet for all arriving passengers
Abu Dhabi airport launches free SIM, internet for all arriving passengers