India's homegrown Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai airshow, killing pilot

Smoke and flames rise after India’s indigenously built Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Airshow on 21 November 2025. — X/@IndianExpress

India's home-produced Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said, marking the second such crash in less than two years.

The fighter was flying at a low altitude at around 2:15pm (1015 GMT) before coming down in a ball of fire, according to a witness. Footage from the site showed black smoke rising behind a fenced airstrip.

This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in March 2024.

In a statement on X, the Indian Air Force confirmed the death of the pilot in the incident.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at [the] Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” the Air Force said.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," the IAF posted. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident."

India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces expressed their deep regret over the incident.

The incident occurred during a scheduled aerial display, which is part of the prestigious airshow attended by aviation companies and military delegations from around the world.

In a statement, the Dubai Media Office said that firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site.

The Dubai Airshow administration announced that a complete investigation will be carried out into the crash and that all further aerial displays at the airshow were temporarily suspended.

Indian media said the Tejas fighter jet went down while performing an aerial manoeuvre at the event.

Dubai's government shared a photograph of firefighting teams dousing a smouldering wreckage. It said emergency teams were managing the situation on-site.

The crash happened during the last day of the air show, the Middle East's largest aviation event, which started on Monday.

Hundreds of people were watching from a grandstand, while the apron was packed with planes, helicopters and other hardware on static display.

Thousands of people have attended the show this week, including aviation industry leaders and military officials.

It is believed to be the first crash in the history of the airshow, which dates back to 1986.



