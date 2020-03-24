Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 24 2020
Saeed Ghani urges public to remain indoors, act responsibly

Tuesday Mar 24, 2020

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who tested posted for the coronavirus a day earlier, once again urged the public to stay indoors.

“Citizens need to be responsible,” Ghani said on Geo Pakistan on Tuesday.

In a video message on Twitter, Ghani on Monday had said he got tested a day earlier and its results turned out positive.

“I am in isolation and dispensing my duties as much as I can. I did not have any symptoms of the virus which is why I was surprised when the test came back positive,” the minister said.

He added that we will speak to the doctors about the asymptomatic issue.

Responding to a question about the lockdown in the province, Ghani said they were trying their best to make sure that everyone stays inside during the 15-day time.

“It is not easy for us to drag people into their homes. People themselves need to realise how serious the issue is. If they go outside they are likely to catch the virus and pass it on to others,” he said.

In response to another question, the minister said the army’s help was not only sought to enforce lockdown, but their medical core was also helping the government in establishing isolation centres and field hospital.

When asked how the government would tackle the issue of uninterrupted supply of water and gas during the lockdown, Ghani said, the authorities had discussed the matter with related agencies.

“We have spoken to HESCO and PEPCO about zero-load shedding during the lockdown. SSG has also assured us of uninterrupted gas supply,” he said. “KWSB has been told to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water and to keep a check on sanitation.”

