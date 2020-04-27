Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A bipartisan parliamentary committee on the coronavirus will meet today to discuss the impact of the virus lockdown on the economy in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The parliamentary committee, headed by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar will get input from the business community, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), traders associations, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) to decide to the future course of action for economic revival.

This will be the fourth meeting of the committee. In the previous meeting, the opposition had called for focusing on building a national narrative on fighting against coronavirus and clear cut policy on lockdown rather than confusion.

Read also: More than 3,800 ventilators present in Pakistan, NDMA chairman tells parliamentary committee

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar will brief the committee on the steps required to protect the industrial sector and on the effects of lockdown on trade and commercial activities in the country,

The committee has invited representatives of the business community to hear their perspective on the issue and to seek their input for making appropriate recommendations to the government for appropriate adjustment in the policy.

President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, and Ajmal Baloch, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiraan, will brief the committee regarding concerns and demands of industrialists, exporters and importers and traders, respectively.

The parliamentary committee has also specially invited Ishfaq Yousaf Tola, Chairman Economic Advisory Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Members of the National Assembly Ali Pervez Malik, Raja Khurram Shahzad and Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Deputy Chairman Senate, to the proceeding. 

More From Pakistan:

Pompeo seeks exceptions to WHO funding ban for seven countries including Pakistan

Pompeo seeks exceptions to WHO funding ban for seven countries including Pakistan
Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs

Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs
British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention

British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission
Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders

Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders
Inquiry commission on sugar traces 50,000 unregistered buyers

Inquiry commission on sugar traces 50,000 unregistered buyers
Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals

Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals
80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt

80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt
Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo

Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo
Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan

Latest

view all